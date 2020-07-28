Agriculture: No, they're not sea snakes so leave them alone

Beachgoers over the past few days have seen what look like sea snakes in shallow waters in Tumon Bay.

But they're not the poisonous sea snakes that are feared by some, the Guam Department of Agriculture stated Monday.

The recent sightings in shallow Guam waters are striped eel – banded snake eel, Myrichthys colubrinus, to be exact.

They do have black and white bands that make them look like sea snakes.

Biologist Brent Tibbats assured: "These are eels."

"There has never been a sea snake reported in Guam’s waters."

Beachgoers have been seen watching some of these eels very close to shore, thinking they're sea snakes.

Some have been seen washed up in Tumon Bay.

"They look similar, but they are harmless – not inclined to bite at all," Tibbatts stated.

People should not be catching these eels, he said.

"Leave them be. Tumon is a preserve, so catching them is illegal."

Anyone with concerns about this or other marine organisms is asked to call (671)735-0289/82/91/94 or email fisheries@doag.guam.gov.