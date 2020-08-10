The Department of Agriculture’s Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources Fisheries is warning residents to be on the lookout for box jellyfish (Physalia physalis).

Box jellyfish are anticipated from Aug. 11-14.

Box jellyfish can be found on the beach or in the water, especially on reef flats, DAWR officials stated. Both box jellyfish and Indo-Pacific man-o-wars can sting even if washed on the beach and dead.

If box jellyfish or Indo-Pacific man-o-wars are seen, please notify DAWR Fisheries at

(671) 735-0289/82/91/94 or email fisheries@doag.guam.gov. Si Yu’os Ma’åse’.