'Tis the season for jellyfish

CAUTION: A box jellyfish is shown in the waters of Guam. Box jellyfish can sting even if they wash up on the beach. If you see one, notify the the Department of Agriculture at 735-0289/91/94 or email guamfishinfo@gmail.com. Photo courtesy of the Guam Department of Agriculture

The Department of Agriculture’s Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources Fisheries is warning residents to be on the lookout for box jellyfish (Physalia physalis).

Box jellyfish are anticipated from Aug. 11-14.

Box jellyfish can be found on the beach or in the water, especially on reef flats, DAWR officials stated.  Both box jellyfish and Indo-Pacific man-o-wars can sting even if washed on the beach and dead.

If box jellyfish or Indo-Pacific man-o-wars are seen, please notify DAWR Fisheries at

(671) 735-0289/82/91/94 or email fisheries@doag.guam.gov. Si Yu’os Ma’åse’.

