The Department of Agriculture’s Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources Fisheries is reminding people to be on the lookout for box jellyfish.

Box jellyfish can be found on the beach or in the water, especially on reef flats. Box jellyfish are anticipated from July 31 to Aug. 3. Box jellyfish can sting even if they're washed up on the beach and dead.

Residents who spot these jellyfish are asked to notify DAWR Fisheries at (671) 735-0289/91/94 or email fisheries@doag.guam.gov.