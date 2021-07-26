The Department of Agriculture has started removing stray dogs from a Tiyan area where a pack of dogs used to congregate, pitting residents concerned with safety against who fed the dogs to earn their trust so the dogs could be safely rescued.

Agriculture Deputy Director Adrian Cruz said about a dozen dogs were removed and taken to the Guam Animals In Need shelter in Yigo under the normal procedure. The removal is ongoing, he said.

Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio on July 13 signaled the beginning of a government partnership with private animal rescue group Guahan Paws for Pets to jointly address Guam's stray animal population, including the possibility of an animal shelter in the southern part of the island and a more widespread spaying and neutering program.

Guam's stray animal population is estimated to be between 25,000 and 60,000, and the Department of Agriculture continues to have just one animal control officer for the entire island.

Tenorio asked volunteers from Guahan Paws for Pets to talk about what they have been doing to address the stray animal population at the July 13 meeting of the Islandwide Beautification Task Force, which the lieutenant governor heads.

Guahan Paws for Pets volunteers have rescued more than 200 animals, and spent thousands of dollars in donations to provide veterinary care, food, and spaying and neutering, the volunteers said.

Members of the group said they recently became a target of criticism for feeding the pack of stray dogs at Tiyan, which they said was meant to gain the dogs' trust so they can be safely rescued and spayed or neutered before they are adopted or fostered.

"We've just been receiving hostility and pushback from the locals because they think we're foreigners coming here, trying to tell them what to do, which is not true because I think half of our rescue (team) is locals. They're saying it's a cultural thing and that we're infringing on them. It's not cultural. This is not a humane situation here," Jennifer Williams, of Guahan Paws for Pets, said at the task force meeting.

Tenorio said he has heard from both sides of the issue about Tiyan, and wanted concerned parties to work together. He thanked Guahan Paws for Pets members for their volunteerism in caring for animals.

Guahan Paws for Pets volunteers and Department of Agriculture Director Chelsa Muna-Brecht expressed their willingness to work together.

"I would like to figure out a way for us to work together through a partnership," Muna-Brecht said.

Williams said a partnership has always been a goal of Guahan Paws for Pets.

Southern animal shelter among proposals

Guahan Paws for Pets supports a bill seeking to designate acres of property in the south for the Department of Agriculture, but the private animal rescue group asked that it be allowed to use a portion of that property to shelter rescued animals.

Williams also requested that a percentage of a proposed 2% or 3% sales tax be used to address the spaying and neutering of animals.

"Euthanizing is not the answer," said Guahan Paws for Pets volunteer Ciara Tamayo.

Peggy Denney, also with the Islandwide Beautification Task Force, echoed this sentiment.

The lieutenant governor asked Guahan Paws for Pets to present written proposals to Agriculture, with a copy given to him as well, on concrete solutions to further address the stray animal population, including operating an animal shelter, helping an education and awareness campaign, and advocating for spaying and neutering.

"You are interested in mobilizing your members and operating a shelter if you had a location," Tenorio said, acknowledging that the GAIN animal shelter in the north is not enough.

The Guam Animals In Need, or GAIN, animal shelter in the northern village of Yigo is, most of the time, filled to capacity so that it can no longer accept rescued animals for future adoption or fostering, among other things.

Tenorio also floated the idea of a coalition of groups to advocate for spaying and neutering to address the stray animal concern.

Other topics

