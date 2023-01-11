AG's new charging practice faces resistance from judge

A Superior Court of Guam judge said he would not be considering supplemental documents when making a decision to release defendants after they have been charged with crimes.

Attorney General Douglas Moylan's first week as the island's sixth elected chief legal officer has seen changes in how prosecutors argue for defendants' confinement or release in their first hearing after being charged, now submitting requests for pretrial confinement and providing statements from the victims if possible.

The first week, however, also has seen pushback from defense attorneys, some of whom, when objecting in court hearings, called the documents a "boilerplate manifesto," "a horrible document" and "campaign rhetoric and public relations," because they did not contain accurate information.

Over the weekend, Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison, who has been the judge in all of the initial hearings, told prosecutors he would not be considering the documents and for the attorneys to orally argue for the release or confinement of the defendant.

"There were a lot of misrepresentations that were presented to the court, also there were some inconsistencies with respect to the victim statements," Sison repeated Tuesday afternoon.

In response, former chief prosecutor Basil O'Mallan said he would be putting into writing a request to reconsider the decision.

"We do believe it's a statutory requirement that allows us to do so. It's a violation of our separation of powers under the Crime Victims Bill of Rights," said O'Mallan, who admitted to errors, but said they were being "cleaned up."

Sison, in response, said he would set a hearing date upon receiving the motion.

Moylan: Judge can't strike documents

O'Mallan's motion is related to the case of Aileen John, who was charged in connection to stealing a car and resisting arrest.

However, once Sison set a hearing for the motion, defense attorneys present on Zoom at the time asked if they could be present to argue whether the judge's order and subsequent motion would be for all cases.

Moylan then told The Guam Daily Post he is hoping Sison's order could be put into writing so the AG's office can analyze the decision and go from there.

"He may have been talking about a particular case," said Moylan, who doesn't believe judges have the "the authority to strike these types of document."

"(Victims) have a right to be heard at those hearings. They have a right to be heard and we're giving them a voice as per the legislative mandate on that," added Moylan.

In response to what he called "hemming and hawing" by defense attorneys, Moylan made a similar argument and added the prosecution is well within its rights to use the documents to ask for a defendant's confinement.