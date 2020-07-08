AG's office argues to keep game rooms shut

The Office of the Attorney General opposes certain game room operators' request for the Superior Court of Guam to hold off on a decision that prohibits electronic gaming devices on Guam.

The AG's office had earlier asked the Superior Court to invalidate gaming regulations because they were submitted by the Department of Revenue and Taxation without complying with the Administrative Adjudication Law. The AG won this case in March.

But Guam Music Inc., a defendant in the litigation, filed a notice to appeal to the Supreme Court on June 8, which was followed by another defendant, Atlas Amusement Enterprises Inc., on June 12.

Also on June 8, Guam Music filed the motion to place the court judgment on hold pending the appeal. Atlas joined the motion on June 12.

The judgment states Guam administrative rules governing gaming regulations are void, that Guam law continues to prohibit electronic gaming devices, and licenses issued under the rules should be immediately revoked and no new licenses should be issued.

The AG's office argues Guam Music has failed to show there are significant legal questions to be resolved on appeal. Guam Music also hasn't shown it is likely to prevail on those questions, the AG's office states.

The company states that its argument concerning Guam law on administrative rules and regulations gives it a good chance of success on appeal, but does not elaborate, according to the AG's office.

The Superior Court has determined the gaming rules to be void – from the beginning – due to Rev and Tax's failure to comply with adjudication law and that the rules exceeded the department's authority, according to the AG's filing.

Applied for COVID relief

Guam Music stated it has taken advantage of federal COVID-19 relief programs and will not receive loan forgiveness if the court judgment is enforced.

The AG's office states Guam Music knew the court had declared the gaming rules and regulations invalid and "knew about the risk it was facing in applying for the programs."

The company also argues that without the game room operations, 300 employees would lose their jobs and Guam Music would not be able to hire 100 expected additional employees as cleaners.

However, the AG's office calls these statements speculative.

On the other hand, gambling does not serve the public interest, according to the AG's office.

"The people of Guam disfavor gambling machines and in a 2008 referendum voted against them. (Guam Music) has subverted the law and the will of the people by continuing to operate its machines, despite the invalidation of regulations that never permitted their operation in the first place," the AG's filing stated.

Randall Cunliffe, lawyer for Guam Music, said the licenses expired on June 30 and Rev and Tax has not processed license renewals for the type of machines addressed in the court decision.

On Tuesday evening, Rev and Tax stated its legal counsel was preparing a response to The Guam Daily Post questions whether the licenses would be renewed.