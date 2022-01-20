AG's office: Defendants knew risk of stormwater runoff before July incident

The Office of the Attorney General is seeking the court's permission to include additional information that defendants in an environmental damage lawsuit knew about the dangers of flooding created by their alleged failure to properly implement erosion control measures weeks ahead of July last year when stormwater runoff significantly impacted the Sasayan Valley area of Mangilao.

The AG's office also alleges evidence of significant runoff and sediment overflow into the ocean near Sasayan Cave, also known as Marbo Cave.

A motion from the OAG states that after consultation with government of Guam agencies, the office learned that neighboring landowners informed the defendants that significant runoff from their solar project had caused flooding and damage to roadways "weeks before the July 22, 2021 disaster." The defendants also disturbed historic sites and objects during construction, including the discovery of ancestral remains, according to the AG's office.

The OAG filed an initial complaint last year against KEPCO Mangilao Solar LLC and Samsung E&C America Inc. - the owner and contractor, respectively, of a solar power plant project in Mangilao - after stormwater runoff had impacted nearby residences and Marbo Cave, a historic landmark and popular hiking destination.

Before the lawsuit was filed, the Guam Environmental Protection Agency had investigated reports of the runoff and issued a notice of violation against the contractor after confirming that approved erosion and sediment controls at the solar farm were not fully installed.

KEPCO Mangilao is the Guam subsidiary of state-run Korea Electric Power Co. The defendants are seeking to have the lawsuit dismissed.

"In its second amended complaint, the OAG states that archeological studies indicate that Sasayan Valley was the site of a CHamoru settlement for hundreds of years from 1000 to 1700 A.D.," a release from the OAG stated.

"The OAG alleges that the defendants knew about their responsibility to implement an approved erosion and sediment control plan; knew of their responsibility to protect and preserve historic sites and objects pursuant to the archaeological monitoring and discovery plan; and knowingly and intentionally elected to proceed with construction without implementing appropriate erosion and sediment control plan or following the archaeological monitoring and discovery plan," the release stated.

Attorney General Leevin Camacho stated in the release that "after-the-fact mitigation should not be calculated as a cost of doing business" when significant damage to Guam's cultural and natural resources are what's being mitigated.

"The OAG amendment follows its initial complaint filed in August that alleges the defendants are responsible for environmental damage and pollution to Sasayan Valley and creating a public nuisance. The OAG is seeking actual and punitive damages, along with attorneys’ fees and costs. Jury selection is scheduled for Nov. 30, 2022," the release added.

Deputy Attorney General Fred Nishihira, Assistant Attorneys General Janice Camacho, Joseph Perez, Yusuke Haffeman-Udagawa, and Legal Clerk Brittany Toves are handling the case on behalf of the OAG