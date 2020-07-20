The Office of the Attorney General filed a criminal complaint against Guam Customs and Quarantine Director Ignacio “Ike” Peredo who was arrested following an assault complaint.

According to Carlina Charfauros, AG's spokesperson, the complaint was filed late last week after reviewing Guam Airport Police reports and conducting follow-up interviews.

"The court will review the complaint to decide whether the misdemeanor charges are supported by probable cause," she stated. "If so, the court will issue a summons and schedule a hearing."

Guam airport executive manager John M. Quinata had confirmed that at 8:05 p.m. on July 9 the Airport Police was notified and responded to a report of an assault in the Customs inspection area. Peredo was booked and released and the report was sent to attorney general's office.

The Post confirmed Peredo had been accused of shoving in a complaint filed with police.

Peredo was placed on administrative leave, which is a paid absence.