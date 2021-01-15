The Port Authority of Guam has hired convicted former corrections officer Frankie Rosalin as a program coordinator in charge of maintenance.

Rosalin was one of a number of people who applied for the job, which is a new position the Port created. And a review panel in conjunction with the human resources personnel within the agency recommended his hiring, which went through the merit system, said Port General Manager Rory Respicio on Friday.

Respicio emphasized Rosalin qualified for the job through a competitive process that involved a number of applicants.

Respicio said he didn’t want to shut the door on someone with a criminal past because if they are qualified, they deserve a chance.

“There’s nothing that prevents him from working again in the government of Guam. There's no court order that he's not allowed to. I just think, you know, he's been here for months now, he's doing really well.”

Respicio said Rosalin will be held to the same standards as others in the Port, which means Rosalin will be held accountable if he tested positive for drugs or fails to perform his job responsibilities.

Brought to the AG’s office’s attention

The Guam Attorney General’s Office is looking into the question of whether or not a person is automatically disqualified from working in GovGuam if the person is convicted of official misconduct after the Rosalin hiring issue was brought to its attention.

Guam law forbids the hiring of someone convicted of official misconduct for certain, but not all, jobs. The hiring of Rosalin at the Port for a program coordinator position in charge of maintenance is under review by the AG’s office if it falls under the prohibition or not.

Rosalin remains under a six-month probationary period at the Port.

“He has some skill sets because, you know, of his background in law enforcement … He's a program coordinator within maintenance … planning work schedules, preventative maintenance so it's not a political hire. It's not. But I know what it looks like because of the relationship, right? But I mean I think in this one instance, you could look at the paper trail and you could see that we did everything right and that it was not just his position that went through at that time. It was (part of) all the positions that were pending at the Port.”

Domestic relationship

While Respicio said he expects members of the media and the public to question Rosalin’s hiring because of “his relationship with Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio’s sister,” Respicio said Rosalin was selected through a merit-based selection process.

Court records show lieutenant governor’s sister Charissa Tenorio was arrested Oct. 3, 2017, by members of the Guam Police Department's Mandaña Drug Task Force. She was accused of allegedly threatening to kill a woman who provided information that led to the discovery of the contraband smuggling and bribery conspiracy at the Department of Corrections that ensnared Rosalin and several of his fellow Department of Corrections officers.

Charissa Tenorio’s extortion case was reduced to a traffic ticket, which is a misdemeanor, months after her arrest when she decided to enter into a plea deal.

4 new hires

Respicio said Rosalin is one of the four recent hires at the Port.

Rosalin was selected among applicants for the job of program coordinator II on Nov. 24, 2020, with an hourly pay of $25. Two armed security guards were hired on Dec. 14, 2020. One of the two has a pay rate of $14.88 an hour while the second security guard who brought more experience is paid $16.44 hourly. The administrative assistant’s pay rate is $21.57.

The administrative assistant was hired on Dec. 7, 2020, Port records released by Respicio show.

GM: Hiring was competitive

Respicio said a number of people applied for the program coordinator job at the Port. Rosalin was ranked by a review panel within the agency which concluded the candidate is worthy of the job, he added.

Rosalin’s official misconduct case was closed on Jan. 13, 2020 after he was reported to have completed the terms of his probation.

The Port announced the program coordinator job on Feb. 18, 2020, and applications for the position closed on March 3, 2020.

Maintenance, groundskeeping business

Rosalin also owns a groundskeeping company called Comfort Cuts & Grounds which recently received a government of Guam contract for grass cutting at the 30-acre Vicente Limtiaco public cemetery. The company reported its latest annual revenue of $857,472.

Respicio doesn’t see a conflict with Rosalin’s groundskeeping company. That business doesn’t have a contract with the Port Authority, Respicio said.

Rosalin pleaded guilty to official misconduct as a misdemeanor in August 2019 for his role in the smuggling of methamphetamine and other contraband into the island’s prison.

Text messages were sent between May and the end of July 2017 between maximum security inmate Shawn Paul Johnson and Rosalin in which they communicated “back and forth about bringing contraband into DOC and when shakedowns were going to occur,” court documents state. Multiple references indicated that the contraband they were referring to was methamphetamine, court records indicate.

After Rosalin cut a plea deal with the prosecution, he was spared from having to spend time in the same prison compound he was supposed to keep watch over.