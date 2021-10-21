AG's office: Nearly 300 family violence victims helped this year

The number of family violence victims assisted so far this year is nearing the total number assisted last year and the number assisted the year prior.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, Victim Services Center advocates have assisted 295 people so far in 2021.

"The family violence case category is always one of the highest charged categories year over year," the OAG stated.

The AG's office didn't indicate what makes family violence one of the highest charged categories. But multiple family violence cases in the Superior Court of Guam indicate alleged drug or alcohol use or both.

One recent case involves a woman who was allegedly assaulted on a roadside and threatened to be chopped up with a machete allegedly by a man who had a prior meth possession case. The defendant accused of hurting the woman allegedly had an argument with the victim over money. The suspect fled with the victim's car after a bystander called police and he was subsequently found in a game room.

Prosecutors have taken 20 of those cases, reported just this month, to the Superior Court of Guam.

Officials reported 311 victims assisted in 2020, and 310 victims in 2019.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the pandemic has been a contributing factor in the growing number of family violence cases.

The Guam Police Department has not responded to a request for comment from The Guam Daily Post.

According to the published GPD blotter, officers responded to six family violence cases between Oct. 1 and Oct. 6.

A total of 19 family violence defendants went before a magistrate judge in local court so far this month.

Family violence cases in Superior Court

Oct. 2 complaints

• Victorino James Alik, 37, was charged with aggravated assault and family violence. Alik allegedly attacked a man known to him multiple times in one day to include repeatedly punching the victim in the head, wrapping a shirt around his neck and pulling him to the ground, lifting the victim and slamming him to the ground, and threatening him with a machete.

• Julius Bacarro Mangonon, 34, was charged with family violence, assault and reckless driving. Mangonon allegedly got into an argument and chased down a man known to him with his car. Two children and a woman known to Mangonon were also inside the victim’s car, court documents state. The victim was able to get away and call police.

Oct. 4 complaint

• Gino Tedtaotao Muareluk, 27, was charged with family violence, violation of a court order and criminal trespass. Muarelek allegedly yelled at a woman known to him, “I will hurt you before I go!” The victim grabbed her child and locked herself and the child inside a bathroom until police showed up, court documents state. Muareluk had pleaded guilty in May to a separate family violence case and pleaded guilty in June to a separate criminal mischief case, both involving the same victim.

Oct. 5 complaints

• Franklin Mariano San Nicolas, 31, was charged with aggravated assault, family violence and criminal mischief. San Nicolas allegedly argued with a man known to him and threatened to kill him while holding a rock. A second victim intervened and pushed the suspect out of the residence before the suspect damaged a metal window screen and flicked a lit cigarette at the first victim while again threatening to kill him, court documents state.

• Timothy Kenit Suta, 24, was charged with strangulation and family violence. In one incident in February, Suta allegedly slapped a pregnant woman known to him multiple times before he grabbed her by the hair and choked her, according to court documents. Several months later, Suta allegedly got upset with the victim and grabbed her by the shirt, telling her to “hurry up,” before he punched her head repeatedly causing her head to hit a wall twice.

• Asaky Asauo Niosy, 37, was charged with family violence. Niosy allegedly got upset with a woman known to him after she asked him to lower the stereo volume before he followed the victim out of the car and sprayed her back and neck with pepper spray. The suspect told police the victim called him bad names when he decided to spray her, court documents state.

Oct. 6 complaint

• Christian Efre Reyes, 31, was charged with family violence and assault of an unborn child. Reyes allegedly got into an argument with a pregnant woman known to him before he squeezed her face and motioned to punch her. The suspect then picked up a cooler and threw it at the victim nearly hitting her head, court documents state.

Oct. 9 complaint

• Jesse James Fejerang, 27, was charged with strangulation, family violence and violation of a court order. Fejerang allegedly got upset and choked a 12-year-old girl known to him. He was also accused of slapping and pushing an 11-year-old girl known to him in 2019, documents state. Fejerang was on pretrial release in a separate 2019 family violence and assault case at the time of his latest arrest.

Oct. 12 complaint

• Jefferson Rayphand, 44, was charged with family violence and violation of a court order. Rayphand allegedly got into an argument with a woman known to him before he kicked her in the face. He had previously admitted to allegations in a separate family violence incident reported this year that included the same victim, documents state.

Oct. 13 complaints

• Karen G. Gonzalvo, 49, was charged with family violence and making false reports. Gonzalvo allegedly argued with a man known to her before she scratched his arms and hit him with a pot cover. The suspect allegedly told police that he only hit the victim because the victim disrespected her son and she wanted him out of the house.

• Paul Anthony Lujan Lorenzo, 46, was charged with family violence. Lorenzo allegedly attacked a woman known to him on multiple occasions to include throwing the victim to the ground, punching and pulling her hair, and choking her. The suspect allegedly told police he smoked "ice" the night before the last fight, court documents state.

Oct. 14 complaint

• Jose Indalecio Duenas, 29, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, family violence and unlawful restraint. Duenas allegedly got into an argument with a woman known to him before he repeatedly punched and slapped her. The suspect was also found with methamphetamine, court documents state.

Oct. 15 complaints

• Amson Mwarecheong, 22, was charged with terrorizing, aggravated assault, criminal mischief and family violence. Mwarecheong allegedly used a machete to break the car window of a woman known to him. In a separate incident, the suspect flicked a lit cigarette at the victim before he hit her side mirror and gear stick with a machete, telling her, “If you stop the car anywhere, I’m gonna chop you,” court documents state.

• K-Ran Ichin, 31, was charged with theft, terrorizing, family violence and unlawful restraint. Ichin allegedly threatened to kill a woman and a child, 6, known to him and pushed the woman to the ground, court documents state.

Oct. 16 complaint

• James William Jr. Villagomez Pangelinan, 26, was charged with terrorizing and family violence. Pangelinan allegedly got upset at a woman known to him before grabbing a cleaver and threatening to chop off her neck, court documents state. The suspect was also accused of slapping the victim in a separate incident last month, documents state.

Oct. 18 complaint

• Jonathan Michael Martinez, 26, was charged with aggravated assault and family violence. Martinez allegedly got into an argument with a woman known to him and punched her. He also allegedly shot a second woman known to him in the leg twice with a pellet gun, according to court documents

• S. Vick Serious, 19, was charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief, attempted third-degree robbery and family violence. Serious allegedly attacked a woman known to him to include pushing her, grabbing her hair and holding her to the ground, and putting her in a chokehold. The suspect also damaged the victim’s car, documents state. Serious is also accused of hitting a security guard who tried to help and trying to steal the guard's fanny pack and cell phones, according to court documents.

• Robbie Jay Villanueva, 31, was charged with interfering with the reporting of family violence, attempted strangulation, family violence and unlawful restraint. Villanueva allegedly argued with a woman known to him before punching her in the mouth and trying to choke her several times.

Oct. 19 complaint

• Alfred John Apatang, 22, was charged with criminal mischief and family violence. Apatang allegedly argued with a woman known to him after the victim found a glass bowl inside the suspect’s pants and asked if he has been using drugs. The suspect then yelled and pushed the victim, and threw a stool at her face, documents state. The suspect also allegedly slashed the tires of a car owned by the victim’s mother, court documents state.

Oct. 20 complaint

• Erson Karsom, 30, was charged with simple stalking, family violence and criminal trespass. Karsom allegedly attacked a woman known to him multiple times over several days to include slapping her and throwing objects at her including a knife. The victim allegedly told police that the suspect broke into her residence last December and argued with her, and hit her arm with a metal bat in 2017.

Raising awareness

October is Family Violence Awareness Month. The event puts a spotlight on family violence locally and globally, according to the Guam Coalition Against Sexual Assault & Family Violence.

The coalition stated that GPD's Domestic Assault Response Team reported 1,030 victims of domestic violence in 2020.

Village waves were held Wednesday in multiple villages to raise awareness about the issue of family violence on the island.