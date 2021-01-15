Official misconduct is a misdemeanor offense and "not a complete bar to government employment," the Guam attorney general's office stated this afternoon.

The statement was made after the AG's office was asked whether convicted former corrections officer Frankie Rosalin, who was hired at the Port Authority of Guam, could be rehired for a GovGuam job after his conviction.

He pleaded guilty to official misconduct. He was one of several Department of Corrections officers charged in an alleged conspiracy to smuggle methamphetamine into the island's prison with two maximum-security inmates.

The AG's office did not name Rosalin, but the clarification was released after the AG's office was asked about the issue involving Rosalin.

Here's the AG's office statement: "The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) was asked if an individual convicted of official misconduct may be employed by the Government of Guam. Under Guam law, criminal convictions are an automatic bar to government employment only in limited cases. There is a blanket prohibition from hiring a person convicted for a sex offense. A person convicted of a family violence offense cannot hold an elected public office, be appointed a director, hold a supervisory position, or be a peace officer. No person can be employed as a peace officer if they have been convicted of a felony crime, or a crime of moral turpitude."

"Official Misconduct is a misdemeanor offense and not a complete bar to government employment. However, under the Department of Administration Personnel Rules and Regulations, prior criminal convictions - including convictions for misdemeanor offenses - can be considered by directors when making hiring decisions. In situations where an applicant has a less-than-seven-year-old conviction for a crime which bears a nexus or is related to the position applied for, directors have discretion to suspend, remove or accept their application into government service," the AG's office continued.

The Port hired Rosalin as a program coordinator II, with an hourly pay of $25, in the Port's Maintenance Division. Hired in November, he's still under six-month probation.

Rosalin was one of a number of people who applied for the job, which is a new position the Port created. And a review panel in conjunction with the human resources personnel within the agency recommended his hiring, which went through the merit system, said Port General Manager Rory Respicio on Friday.

“He has some skill sets because, you know, of his background in law enforcement … He's a program coordinator within maintenance … planning work schedules, preventative maintenance so it's not a political hire. It's not ... I think in this one instance, you could look at the paper trail and you could see that we did everything right and that it was not just his position that went through at that time. It was (part of) all the positions that were pending at the Port.”

Rosalin pleaded guilty to official misconduct as a misdemeanor in August 2019 for his role in the smuggling of methamphetamine and other contraband into the island’s prison.

Text messages were sent between May and the end of July 2017 between maximum-security inmate Shawn Paul Johnson and Rosalin in which they communicated “back and forth about bringing contraband into DOC and when shakedowns were going to occur,” court documents state. Multiple references indicated that the contraband they were referring to was methamphetamine, court records indicate.

After Rosalin cut a plea deal with the prosecution, he was spared from having to spend time in the same prison compound he was supposed to keep watch over.