AG's office responds to double pay suit

The Office of the Attorney General has responded to the double pay lawsuit filed by attorney Thomas Fisher on behalf of police officer Stephen Topasna.

In the AG's opposition to Fisher's writ of mandamus, Deputy Attorney General James Canto argued that Guam law requires the writ petitioner to establish that there is a ministerial duty to act in accordance with their request, and that there is no other means to bring the case before the court.

In this case, Canto argued that the chief of police, rather than be required to act a certain way, has the ability to decide how to act in accordance with the rules.

Topasna does not cite any laws that authorize double pay and instead relies solely on the relevant personnel rule from the Department of Administration, Canto stated.

This rule states that the appointing authority – the chief of police in this case, according to Canto – must determine whether facilities are to be closed, and for any employees required to remain on duty after, they must then be paid double pay or be granted leave credits.

These are not ministerial acts but acts of discretion, Canto stated. In the event that the court finds that closing facilities and deciding which employees should remain on work duty are ministerial acts, factual questions must still be resolved and Canto states that a trial is necessary to resolve those issues.

Fisher said he will reply to the AG today, Friday.

"We disagree with the AG's position and note that they fail to address the central question in the case," Fisher stated. "We are disappointed in their request for a trial in the matter, as their request only continues to delay a resolution even in the midst of an emergency."

Canto also states that Topasna failed to satisfy the legal requirement that he lacks an adequate remedy at law to resolve his claim. As the Supreme Court of Guam pointed out in another case, a claim for back pay based on the interpretation of a rule could be brought before the court in an action for declaratory relief, Canto stated.

More than 100 others have joined Topasna's lawsuit, according to Fisher, including an unnamed staffer at the attorney general's office.

Some 600 employees have so far decided to join the Guam Federation of Teachers' lawsuit to seek payment of unpaid pay for work performed during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to GFT representative Robert Koss.

DOA Director Edward Birn has stated that government facilities were not closed nor were the other employees on excused leave, so the requirements for double pay were not met. But some autonomous agencies have paid double pay. The Guam Waterworks Authority, for example, paid about $1 million in double pay in accordance with their rules, which mirror the DOA personnel rules.