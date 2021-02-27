The Office of the Attorney General has filed suit against Teleguam Holdings, doing business as GTA, for illegally passing the business privilege tax on to customers and creating the false impression that BPT is a mandatory surcharge the government imposes on customers, according to a press release.

“Businesses are required to pay BPT, not consumers,” said Assistant Attorney General Ben Paholke. “Customers should not have to hire an attorney to comb through the fine print of several agreements to understand why a company has advertised one price, then charged them another.”

The BPT is a comprehensive tax on goods, services and the sale of tangible property, according to the Guam Economic Development Authority. It is a broad-based islandwide tax that is similar to, but more expansive than, sales taxes in other jurisdictions. Unlike a sales tax, the BPT is not added to a customer's bill. Rather it is a tax assessed to companies that do business in Guam.

According to the AG's office, the filing falls on the eve of National Consumer Protection Week and the Guam and Saipan "One Marianas" Campaign, a time when observing the rights of consumers and helping them understand their rights are brought to the forefront.

The Guam AG's Consumer Protection Division is responsible for investigating, enforcing, filing lawsuits and recovering funds on behalf of Guam’s consumers when companies or businesses engage in false, misleading or deceptive business practices, the release states. Residents who wish to report claims of false, misleading or deceptive trade practices can email consumerprotection@oagguam.org or call 671-475-2720.