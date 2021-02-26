AG's office supports bills on harsher punishment for sex offenders

The Office of the Attorney General is supporting two bills that would require harsher penalties against sex offenders.

Bill 8-36, authored by Sen. Tony Ada, prevents judges from using statutory discretion to impose sentences shorter than mandatory minimums for defendants convicted of first- or second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Bill 45-36, authored by Sen. Jose Terlaje increases mandatory minimum sentences for repeat offenders who commit any sexual assault. At a public hearing held Thursday, both measures received favorable testimony from the AG's office, which suggested technical corrections but did not take positions on specific penalties to impose.

The AG's office also committed to working with Terlaje on another measure he authored: Bill 45-36, which prohibits the local courts from accepting plea agreements “unless victims are notified, consulted and advised about plea-bargaining,” according to a release from the office.

These requirements already exist in law and AG's office advocates work hard to ensure compliance, but in certain cases, a victim is unreachable due to relocation, not having a reliable phone, or choosing not to be involved, the AG's office stated.

Victims who wish to speak directly to an advocate can call (671) 475-2587, a hotline operated by the AG's office.