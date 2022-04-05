The death of a 1-year-old girl in Dededo last week is being investigated by the Guam Office of the Attorney General.

A pathologist from Saipan performed an autopsy on the child over the weekend.

The results of the autopsy have not yet been made public.

"The findings of the investigation will be turned over to the AG's office for their information and disposition," said Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Last Thursday afternoon, first responders were called to a possible drowning at a residence along Ysengsong Road in Dededo.

The child was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Police said the girl did not have any visible signs that she had been physically injured, but investigators have yet to rule out foul play.

Authorities declined to release information confirming whether the baby was found in a swimming pool. AG’s office spokesperson Carlina Charfauros told The Guam Daily Post that information is part of their investigation to determine if there was any suspicion of criminal activity.