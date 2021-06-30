A team created by the Office of the Attorney General of Guam will conduct an independent investigation in an officer-involved shooting that occurred around 6 p.m. Wednesday in Tamuning.

A male individual who was shot during the incident, was transported to GMH where he was later pronounced deceased, according to the AG's office.

The Guam Police Department, which responded to the scene this evening, didn't release any details on the incident.

The AG's office is leading the independent investigation, according to the press release.

The AG's office noted that the team being formed to look into the incident is in line with the recent announcement of the development of standard protocols surrounding law enforcement’s use of force resulting in death or serious bodily injury.

OAG investigators are on scene and are working with GPD, the AG's office stated in its 9:30 p.m. statement.

The case is ongoing and more information will be provided tomorrow, the press release noted.

The shooting took place by the Hemlanis Commercial Building, near the intersection of Marine Corps Drive and Gov. Carlos Camacho Road, the AG's office stated.