AG's request to delay Torre Jr. trial denied

A Superior Court of Guam judge has denied the prosecution's request to delay the negligent homicide trial for former Guam police officer Mark Torre Jr.

Torre Jr. stands accused in the 2015 shooting death of a fellow cop, Sgt. Elbert Piolo.

Superior Court of Guam Judge Arthur Barcinas issued his decision on Monday.

“The court agrees with the (prosecution) that the upsurge of COVID-19 cases within our community is concerning, however, also recognizes that the current state of emergency in response to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic remains the same. Thus, implicit in its administrative order, the Supreme Court of Guam determined it safe to continue ongoing jury trials,” said Barcinas in his decision and order.

Chief Prosecutor Basil O’Mallan said restarting the trial at this time would be “reckless.”

Barcinas also denied defense attorney Jay Arriola’s request to excuse three jurors who responded in a survey that they are not willing and able to participate in the trial without prejudice or bias to either party.

Torre Jr. is scheduled to appear back in court on Wednesday to find out how many of the 12 jurors and three alternates are willing to proceed with the case.

If enough jury members agree, the trial is scheduled to continue on Thursday.

But if less than 12 members agree, the defense could potentially move for a mistrial.

Torre Jr.’s trial was suspended – after two days of testimony in August – as Guam's COVID-19 cases increased.