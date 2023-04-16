Local human rights attorney Julian Aguon, founder of Blue Ocean Law, has taken on quite a quest in an international fight to address climate change as the legal counsel for the Republic of Vanuatu that could “change the game” and “unlock the power of international law” to protect Earth for future generations.

The effort to get the International Court of Justice to address the climate crisis was sparked on the “vulnerable” island of Vanuatu by a group of the island’s youth, according to Aguon, who spoke about the case before the World Court with attendees at the University of Guam’s Conference on Island Sustainability on Friday.

“It’s time to listen to the growing global youth demand. It was a group of students on the Vanuatu campus of the University of the South Pacific that got together, organized the hell out of themselves and all other society groups resulting in the support of 1,500 international civil society organizations spread out over 130 countries. That is the kind of momentum that this student-led, Indigenous Pacific Islander student-led initiative created,” Aguon said.

Located in the South Pacific, Aguon described Vanuatu as a small country with a “huge” emancipatory vision.

“In 2019, the republic announced its intention to pursue an advisory commission on climate change and human rights in the International Court of Justice. Vanuatu, like many other Pacific island nations, took a hard, long look around and realized that the multilateral processes governing the international regime was, for all of its good things, was just widely insufficient. And I mean that because just every year was hotter. We know that because the climate crisis is really, for some people, still theoretical but for so many people in the world, especially front-line Oceania, the climate crisis is not only at our doorstep but it’s banging down the door,” Aguon said.

As one of the most climate-vulnerable countries on Earth, Aguon said last month Vanuatu was hit by a major earthquake and two Category 4 cyclones in the span of two days.

“The country is still reeling from the adverse impacts of two other Category 5 cyclones. Cyclones Pam and Harold, in 2015, 2020. These are just one example of the increasing severe storms that have impacted the republic. We are talking about storms that wiped out 60% of the gross domestic product in a day, so this is a huge thing for Vanuatu,” he said.

While much of the global campaign to secure an advisory opinion on human rights as it pertains to climate change’s adverse effect from the World Court have occurred “quietly,” Aguon said, the “nexus” has been reached.

“We are taking the climate crisis to the World Court essentially, and so for the first time ever, the nexus between climate change and human rights will be placed on firm international law footing because the climate crisis, at the end of the day, is also a human rights crisis,” Aguon said.

Legal consequences

The question before the ICJ is premised by the significant harm climate change has on the environment and the need to protect and preserve the marine environment for future generations as a duty of diligence and a human right.

The two-part question asks the ICJ to render an advisory opinion on the obligations of states under international law to ensure the protection of the climate system and the environment from “anthropogenic emission of greenhouse gases.”

It also asks what the legal consequences of not meeting those obligations where the state’s act or emissions have caused significant harm to the climate system and the environment “with respect to small island developing states which due to their geographical circumstances and level of development are injured or are especially affected by or are particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate changes and finally to peoples and individuals of the present and future generations affected by the adverse effects of climate change.”

“I cannot begin to articulate what this sort of question could do. For the first time in human history, definitely for the first time since the (United Nations') inception post-World War II, it could actually get us forward. It could kick us into high gear. It could kick all countries into high gear,” Aguon said. “What we are doing is we are breaking it out, we are busting down that door and saying, no, we are asking the court to view the adverse effects of climate change in light of all of these other distinct, discrete and separate bodies of international law, (for example,) international law of the sea. General international norms like the duty of due diligence.”

The call to action for the ICJ to opine could be game-changing, conference attendees were told.

“It could actually … unlock the power of international law to finally take a sober and robust and careful and meticulous look at the target conduct, anthropogenic greenhouse emission of gases and figure out what are the legal consequences of that kind of conduct and actually change the game,” Aguon said.