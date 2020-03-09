Aguon to retire after 'anxiety,' 'mistreatment'

Lynda Aguon, the newly reinstated Guam historic preservation officer, has decided to retire in the next few months, citing mistreatment and a work environment unconducive to her productivity.

Aguon was terminated in June 2019 but won an appeal at the Civil Service Commission and was officially ordered to be reinstated in early February. She accuses management at the Department of Parks and Recreation, which oversees her office, of dragging its feet in complying with the CSC decision.

When she did return, Aguon said, she was placed in a storage room with a folding picnic table, and no phone or computer.

"I have decided to retire in the next few months, just to avoid any further anxiety and other health problems, mistreatment by management and emotional distress at this point," Aguon stated in a Feb. 28 declaration at the CSC.

Motion to reconsider

But while the veteran historic preservation officer has decided to leave her office, she still has to deal with one last attempt to maintain her termination through the CSC.

A motion to reconsider, filed by Assistant Attorney General Donna Lawrence, is set to be heard by the commission on Tuesday.

Management seeks to affirm Aguon's termination as well as vacate her reinstatement.

The termination last year followed accusations that Aguon had retaliated against or belittled staff, and that she had engaged in the unauthorized use of a government vehicle.

After a hearing at the CSC late last year, the commission's administrative law judge, Eric Miller, determined that Aguon's termination should stand based on cases of insubordination.

But commissioners couldn't obtain the four votes needed to officially act on the recommendation, and based on that deficiency, management lost its case and Aguon was ordered to be reinstated.

'A mistake of law'

Lawrence calls that conclusion erroneous and unsupported by law.

In opposition to the reconsideration motion, Aguon's counsel, attorney John Bell, stated that management failed to present any facts or law meeting standards for preappeal reconsideration.

As an alternative to affirming Aguon's termination and vacating her reinstatement, Lawrence asked for further proceedings and a stay on the reinstatement, including back pay to Aguon, as it would be "a mistake of law and not supported by official action or the votes recorded by the commissioners."

Bell, however, pointed to provisions in Guam law that mandate the immediate reinstatement of an employee who prevails in an adverse action appeal. He also pointed to another provision of law that requires the losing agency to pay reasonable attorney's fees if the employee sought legal counsel.

Aguon served as the state historic preservation officer in addition to being the Guam historic preservation officer prior to her termination. The SHPO position, which is appointed, has since been given to Patrick Lujan.

Prior to her coming back on board, a letter from state archaeologist John Mark Joseph urged the governor to reinstate Aguon away from the Guam Historic Resources Division because her return is "not workable."

Aguon has said that the termination put her "through the wringer," impugned on her work character and victimized her.