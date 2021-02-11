The University of Guam Press is now accepting pre-orders for its newest publication, "The Properties of Perpetual Light," written by human rights attorney, activist and author Julian Aguon. The book is set to be released on March 29 and has garnered international praise and attention from critically acclaimed authors and scholars.

"Featuring prose and poetry, Aguon's memoir weaves together stories from his childhood in the villages of Guam with searing political commentary about everything from nuclear weapons to climate change," UOG Press stated in its announcement. "Throughout the book, Aguon grapples with one loss after another by immersing himself in the beauty of his island, the magic of Micronesia, and the wisdom of his favorite books and elders."

The book is available for pre-order on the UOG Press website, on Aguon's website, through U.S.-based distributor Itasca Books and on Amazon.com. The book costs $23 and will also be available in all Guam bookstores after its official launch.

'Alive with passion, wisdom, and heart'

Alice Walker, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of "The Color Purple," described Aguon's book as "powerful" and "beautiful," saying "its fierce love – of the land, the ocean, the elders, and the ancestors – warms the heart and moves the spirit."

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Junot Díaz called Aguon's latest work "breathtaking."

"I mean it – this book took my breath away," Díaz said. " 'The Properties of Perpetual Light' is so alive with passion, wisdom, and heart, you can almost feel its pulse. A call not only for justice, but for a brand new covenant with our world."

Journalist Naomi Klein, senior correspondent at The Intercept and author of "The Shock Doctrine" and "This Changes Everything," shared similarly high praise.

"I did not know I needed this book until it had me in its embrace like the oldest and dearest of friends, from the very first page," she said. "Overflowing with warmth and wisdom and defying all categorization, 'The Properties of Perpetual Light' is philosophy, poetry, memoir, history, and self-help for humanity. With bottomless love for his people and place, Aguon guides us through a portal to the Pacific, sharing deep insights earned from life on the existential knife's edge."

Launch events

UOG Press is partnering with PBS Guam to host a televised launch event on March 29 followed by a virtual book tour. Leading up to the launch, Aguon will make presentations on the book at the Guam Library Conference, the Marianas History Conference, University of Guam's Charter Day, and during a sneak-peak event hosted by American University at 6 p.m. EST on Feb. 11.

Details about these events will be available on the UOG Press website and on social media. For more information, contact UOG Press Marketing Communications Coordinator Akina Chargualaf at (671) 735-2154 or achargualaf@triton.uog.edu.

