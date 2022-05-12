The University of Guam Press won its third Independent Publisher Book Award for “The Properties of Perpetual Light” written by indigenous human rights lawyer and environmental activist Julian Aguon.

The Independent Publisher Book Awards, also known as the IPPY awards, was established in 1996 and has served as the longest and largest running book contest for independent presses.

“The Properties of Perpetual Light” received a gold medal in the category of Best Regional Non-Fiction for Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Rim — making this the first gold medal for UOG Press and the book’s second national book award. In 2021, the book also won “Best Multicultural Nonfiction” in American Book Fest’s Best Book Awards.

“It’s an honor to have helped UOG Press win another IPPY award,” Aguon said. “I’m just happy that the Press is getting the acclaim it so richly deserves, and I look forward to reading all the other authors whose books are in the works.”

Aguon’s essay “To Hell With Drowning” was also selected as a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Commentary. The essay was published in The Atlantic last November, and shares the stories of Indigenous Pacific Island communities fighting against the destruction of climate change to achieve a more hopeful future.

“The Properties of Perpetual Light” will be republished for international distribution by Astra House in New York City under the new title “No Country for Eight-Spot Butterflies.” The book is expected for release on Sept. 13 and will include an introduction by Booker Prize-winning author Arundhati Roy and a new afterword by Aguon.

UOG Press will continue to distribute “The Properties of Perpetual Light” on its website and in stores throughout Micronesia.