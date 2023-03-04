A school aide has been accused of sexually assaulting and harassing a 15-year-old student.

Koby Joe Sanchez Taimanglo, 19, was arrested on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct Tuesday at a "local high school" that was reported to police the next day by the accuser, a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam stated.

The name of the school was not disclosed in the complaint.

The victim, a 15-year-old female student, said she stayed after school to work on a project when she asked Taimanglo, a school aide, for a snack to eat.

Taimanglo, in response, said there were snacks in his classroom and the student followed him before he gave her a bag of chips.

"The Defendant then made comments toward the victim that made her uncomfortable, including telling the Victim that she was pretty. The Defendant then asked the victim 'Are you down to f--- around?'" the complaint alleged.

Court documents state the girl refused.

Taimanglo allegedly proceeded to lock the classroom door and turn off the lights, which scared the girl, and he sat down on a chair before telling the student to sit on his lap, the complaint stated.

The victim again refused, the documents state, but Taimanglo allegedly approached the student and began to rub her lower back. Then she attempted to push Taimanglo away but was unable to do so before Taimanglo "rubbed the victim's knee and inner thigh," according to the complaint.

Taimanglo then tried pulling the student toward him, when she told him to stop. The school aide then allegedly offered to pay her.

"The victim then yelled to the defendant to open the classroom door," the complaint stated.

The teen was able to get out of the classroom, where she broke down crying and told another student what had occurred, according to court documents.

Taimanglo was charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a third-degree felony and unlawful restraint and harassment as misdemeanors. He faces four years and sixty days if convicted on all charges, according to the Office of the Attorney General.