'Ailing' Archbishop Michael Byrnes resigns

Archbishop Michael Byrnes has resigned as head of the Archdiocese of Agana.

On Tuesday evening, archdiocese spokesperson, Tony Diaz, told the media that “the Vatican has announced that Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of ailing Archbishop Michael Byrnes as Archbishop of Agana.”

According to The Guam Daily Post files, Byrnes traveled to the U.S. mainland in June of last year. It was announced he was “on extended medical leave,” with the permission of the Pope's Nuncio and Apostolic Delegate for the Pacific Islands, to address important medical needs.

Byrnes, according to Diaz, resigned because of the extended leave he has been on due to illness.

As Pope Francis accepted Byrnes' resignation, he also appointed Vicar General Rev. Romeo Convocar as the Apostolic Administrator of the Archdiocese of Agana, which became effective noon Tuesday, Vatican time.

In the statement by the archdiocese, Convocar “indicated that, in the next few days, he will be able to provide more information on the health of former Archbishop Byrnes, who is being taken care of by close friends and associates in his original home of Detroit, Michigan.”

Convocar, who has been leading the archdiocese since Byrnes' absence, said he will communicate with the Vatican in the coming days and plans to meet with the clergy and other members of the community.

Convocar also thanked Byrnes for his “tremendous courage, faith and obedience” he demonstrated since becoming archbishop in 2016.

“It took much dedication and faith in God. We have much sadness about his departure, but our prayers continue to be with him as he contends with his life-changing illness,” he said, adding, “I will continue to do my best” until a permanent archbishop is appointed.

Byrnes started serving as archbishop for the island following accusations of sex abuse made against then-Archbishop Anthony Apuron, Post files state.

During Byrnes' time at the archdiocese, he made steps toward compensating the victims of clergy sexual abuse – which now, according to Post files, is going to be between $34 million and $45 million, not including the sale of properties, since its bankruptcy plan was approved in the District Court of Guam in December.