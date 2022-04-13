The founding president of Air America Radio wants a federal judge to throw the book at defendant Evan Montvel-Cohen during sentencing next month.

“I am glad to add my voice to those of his ex-wife, son, Charles Rosen, and others to whom he has done harm — sometimes irreparably — in the hope that you will imprison him for the longest term allowable, and thus remove him from the general population and ability to bilk others,” said Jon Sinton in a letter to District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood. “Montvel-Cohen has repeatedly conned his way into others’ good graces, bank accounts, and businesses, always to their demise and his benefit.”

Montvel-Cohen, a former managing director of Sorensen Media Group and a founder of failed Air America Talk Radio, admitted to the charges of use of means of identification in furtherance of fraud and bank fraud.

Sinton said he first met Montvel-Cohen in 2003, adding that he presented himself as a self-made man whose fortune came from investments in Asian media.

“We had no inkling that he was a con man and grifter who had effectively stolen funds from the Gloria Wise Boys and Girls Clubs,” he said. “We were utterly fooled, and, when we belatedly discovered Montvel-Cohen for the fraud he was, we spent the next year attracting real investors who were willing to pay back the money he had stolen from the Boys and Girls Clubs, ostensibly on our behalf. We worked closely with the New York authorities, and assumed we had heard the last of Evan Montvel-Cohen.”

He said the company was ultimately forced into bankruptcy and never established itself as a viable competitor in the talk radio marketplace.

Montvel-Cohen faces a maximum of 15 years in prison for the first charge, and 30-year maximum sentence for the second charge.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 24.

Montvel-Cohen was accused of offering a man a job at his advertising firm, C2 Social, in the summer of 2019, court documents state. He was also accused of using the man's personal information to rent a home in Tamuning and leaving the rent unpaid.

Montvel-Cohen agreed to pay nearly $60,000 in restitution to the victims in the Guam case.