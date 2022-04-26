Air Busan: Flights to Guam start in May

Guam’s protracted rebound of its tourism industry is expected to get another much-needed boost soon, as a budget-friendly Korean airline announced it will resume direct flights to the island next month.

According to multiple reports out of South Korea, including by the Korean Times and Yonhap News Agency, Air Busan, the lower-cost unit of Asiana Airlines, plans to open five new international routes in May, taking passengers from Incheon to Guam; Osaka; Tokyo; Nha Trang, Vietnam and Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia.

The Busan-Guam route is currently suspended due to low demand, the reports note.

The Guam Visitors Bureau clarified the low demand referenced by media reports is due directly to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and not a reflection of travelers’ appetites to visit the island specifically.

Guam’s economy was extremely reliant on vacationers spending their money here before the global COVID-19 health emergency upended international travel.

GVB is employing a number of strategies and initiatives to attract more tourists back to the island, as the local treasury braces for an end to unprecedented pandemic bailouts and private sector financial assistance authorized by Congress.

Air Busan is one of five airlines that have applied for a local government-funded subsidy through GVB, which is offering business partners a chance at a $100-per-seat financial incentive for bringing flights to Guam.

The island’s monthly air seat capacity is expected to increase to more than 107,000 in June, as more international travel restrictions get lifted in Guam's major tourism markets of South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and the Philippines, according to GVB.

Air Busan, along with Jin Air, T'way, Philippine Airlines and Korean Air applied for the program, GVB said during an Air Services Development Committee meeting this month, adding that more airlines could apply.

If these five airlines are the only ones that avail themselves of the incentive, however, GVB anticipates spending about $1 million of the program’s $1.7 million budget.`

“Air Busan has an aggressive promotion for Guam by offering incentives for their passengers and added value with local hotels for the month of May, which coincides with tourism month,” Gerry Perez, GVB vice president said. “We’re pleased the airline is resuming service and appreciate our continued partnership. This good news is another example of Korea’s recovery in the market. We anticipate more flights in the coming months as demand continues to build up from our marketing programs.”

Lagging arrivals, more flights planned

South Korea was a critical component of Guam’s tourism boom prepandemic, overtaking Japan in recent years as the island’s top source market for tourists. The island enjoyed record-busting arrival statistics in 2019, and was heading for another annual arrival milestone in 2020 before the COVID-19 outbreak began.

According to data published by the Guam Visitors Bureau, just 311 tourists came from South Korea in February, compared to 40,022 who visited in February 2020, shortly prior to the start of the local COVID-19 public health emergency.

A planned bump in flights from the country was derailed last December after thousands of trips were canceled amid a spike of the COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant.

Fewer than 50,000 people have visited the island in the first half of the current fiscal year, and any extension of pandemic restrictions in tourist markets like South Korea and Japan could mean Guam ends the fiscal year with fewer than 100,000 annual visitors.

The six-month arrival numbers were the equivalent of about three weeks of arrivals prior to the pandemic, based on a review of 2017 to 2019 GVB data.

Air Seoul, another low-cost carrier under the Asiana banner, also plans to gradually provide flights from Incheon to Guam, Da Nang, Boracay and Nha Trang starting next month, the company said.

United Airlines recently announced it would take the “risk” of increasing weekly flights from Japan to Guam to 11 come June, predicting that pent-up demand for travel will begin to result in increased bookings during the peak summer vacation season.