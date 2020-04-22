A man who admitted that he attempted to steal copper wire and metals on Andersen Air Force Base was sentenced to five months in federal prison with credit for time served.

Albert B. Taimanglo appeared via teleconference Tuesday before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo of the District Court of Guam.

It was said in court he had already spent the past three months and 14 days in prison after he was arrested in a separate burglary case out of the Superior Court of Guam.

Taimanglo has a bail hearing this week in local court in connection to that case.

In November 2019, Taimanglo pleaded guilty to attempted theft of government property and entering military property.

The court dismissed the second charge against Taimanglo at the request of federal prosecutors.

Court documents state he unlawfully entered Andersen Air Force Base on May 2, 2019. He also admitted that he attempted to steal copper wire and other metals from the base.

According to Post files, Taimanglo was among a group of people arrested in 2013 in connection with the spate of copper wire thefts that hit Guam Department of Education schools all over the island.