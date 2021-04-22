Air Force bombers return to Guam

The U.S. military has once again deployed warplanes to Guam that are capable of launching nuclear missiles.

A media release out of Hawaii announced that four U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bomber aircraft recently returned to Andersen Air Force Base. The move is in correlation with a bomber task force deployment, according to the release. The planes will conduct operations in the Indo-Pacific, in an effort to "reinforce U.S. commitment to peace and stability in the region."

"These (task force) missions demonstrate the strategic credibility and tactical flexibility of our forces to address today's matters," stated Col. Mark Dmytryszyn, commander of the 2nd Bomb Wing, to which the aircraft are assigned. "As an aircraft capable of employing with a wide variety of nuclear and conventional weapons, delivered across a continent-spanning range, employing global joint all-domain command and control systems, the B-52 remains a universally-recognized symbol of America's assurances to our allies, our partners and the world."

The aircraft were deployed out of Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana. The military's release states this particular deployment focuses on the B-52, rather than the B-1 Lancer used in the past. The rotation of these types of warplanes has been a regular occurrence since 2014, according to the release. Post files show bomber deployments on Guam as recently as February.

"The Air Force is currently working in a complex, dynamic and sometimes volatile global security environment," said Dmytryszyn. "It is our charge to regularly conduct these joint and combined security cooperation engagements across different Geographic Combatant Commands and their areas of operation."