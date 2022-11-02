Guam is hosting more aircraft from the U.S. Air Force, the military has disclosed in several news releases.

Although the exact number was not shared, several A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft have been temporarily deployed to Andersen Air Force Base from Moody Air Force Base in Georgia. The movement is part of what the officials called a “Dynamic Force Employment” operation, which was described in a release as a way for “Pacific Air Forces to exercise their ability to generate combat air power from dynamic force elements while continuing to move, maneuver, and sustain these elements in geographically-separated and contested environments.”

The planes, known as Warhogs, use a high-powered gatling gun as their primary weapon, but are also typically armed with laser-guided rockets and AIM-9 sidewinder missiles.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Their deployment comes about a week after an undisclosed number of B-1 bombers from South Dakota were sent to Guam.

That particular decision demonstrates “the bomber’s ability to rapidly deploy anywhere, anytime, and provide lethal precision global strike options for combatant commanders,” a release from Andersen stated.

The B-1B Lancers are expected to join "several" training missions in the Indo-Pacific.

One of those missions has already taken place. A news release from Pacific Air Forces announced the completion of a naval mine exercise, also called a MineX. The training saw Air Force troops collaborate with members of the U.S. Navy to load and deploy 21 Mark-62 Quickstrike mines, weighing 500 pounds each.

“MineX missions require close coordination and integration between the Navy and the Air Force,” said Col. Chris McConnell, 37th Bomb Squadron commander. “As one of the aircraft capable of releasing mines, we have to work with our Navy partners to understand where those munitions need to be placed to meet the desired objectives.”

Participants included a team of 28th Munitions Squadron weapons loaders and sailors from Navy Munitions Command, Pacific Unit, Guam.

“Executing a MineX during a Bomber Task Force mission strengthens those ties through necessary integration training across the services to everyone involved in the process,” said McConnell. “From the Navy personnel building and delivering the munitions, to our weapons loaders ensuring they are loaded on aircraft properly, the aircrew and planners will execute the mission and fly alongside our Navy partners and allies.”

Guam isn’t the only place in the Pacific set to see a bomber deployment. Reuters, citing “a source familiar with the matter,” reported the U.S. is planning to send up to six B-52s to a base in Australia’s Northern Territory.

The nuclear-capable bombers are being sent to the U.S. ally amid escalating tensions with China.

According to Reuters' source, the bombers will be set up in “dedicated facilities” within the Royal Australian Air Force’s Tindal base.