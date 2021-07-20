In celebration of the 77th Guam Liberation Day, U.S. Air Force aircraft will perform a formation flyover starting at 9 a.m. on July 21.

A formation of two F-15E Strike Eagles from the 389th Fighter Squadron, Mountain Home AFB, Idaho; an F-22 Raptor from the 525th Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska; and an F-22 Raptor from the 199th FS, 154th Wing, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii will fly from south to north along Marine Corps Drive, according to Andersen Air Force Base.

Tribute to lost airmen in B-52 crash

This flyover is also conducted in tribute to the six airmen who were killed on July 21, 2008, in a B-52 Stratofortress crash with the call sign Raider 21.

The Raider 21 aircrew deployed to Andersen AFB from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, in support of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command's Continuous Bomber Presence mission.

Shortly after takeoff to perform a flyover at the 64th Guam Liberation Day parade, the aircraft experienced a mechanical failure in one of the aircraft's wings and crashed off the coast of Guam.

A monument was constructed at the Ricardo J. Bordallo Governor's Complex in Adelup in 2009 to honor the aircrew.

The memorial is in the form of a latte stone, a symbol of Guam's history, with the names of the Raider 21 aircrew etched on its surface: Maj. Christopher Cooper, 96th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron aircraft commander; Capt. Michael Dodson, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron co-pilot; 1st Lt. Robert Gerren, 20th EBS electronic warfare officer; Col. George Martin, 36th Medical Group deputy commander, chief of aerospace medicine and flight doctor for the deployed members; 1st Lt. Joshua Shepherd, 20th EBS navigator; and Maj. Brent Williams, 96th EBS radar navigator.