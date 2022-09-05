Air Force operational readiness exercise to take place this month

There may be increased noise and activity, including sound effects, messages from loudspeakers, sirens and noise from alert vehicles, beginning later this week, Andersen Air Force Base announced in a press release.

The Air Force said in the release that the 36th Wing is scheduled to conduct an Operational Readiness Exercise from Sept. 8 to Sept. 16. The exercise is essential to maintaining operational readiness and is not focused on any specific threat, the Air Force said in the release.

The exercise will involve various training scenarios and is intended to prepare airmen to conduct various base functions in a high-risk environment.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

During the exercise, visual effects such as smoke may also be visible. The Air Force noted in the release that measures have been taken to minimize disruptions within the local communities and to normal base operations, but there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic around the base or delays in base access, including inbound and outbound gate closures.

The Air Force advises the public follow Andersen Air Force Base on Facebook for the most current information regarding this exercise or the public can contact the 36th Wing Public Affairs office at 671-366-2228 or via email at 36WG.PA.MEDIAOPERATIONS@us.af.mil.