The U.S. Air Force is continuing its tradition of dropping packages over surrounding islands during the holiday season for the 71st year in a row.

Since 1952, the Air Force has shared "love from above" by delivering large boxes filled with food and clothes to remote islands via aircraft.

This year, the tradition continues, and was kicked off with a ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base that saw one of what will be many big boxes pushed onto a C-130 cargo aircraft prior to it being flown to nearby islands in Micronesia and dropped off with a parachute.

One of the individuals who works to communicate with the islands by radio to ensure the drops are well-marked and safe is Bruce Best, who was referred to as "Brother Bruce" at the kickoff ceremony Monday morning at the Air Force base.

Best spoke to a hangar filled with local military personnel as well as those from collaborating countries such as Japan, South Korea and New Zealand. He recalled urging better quality boxes needed to be made, which he said has been done this year.

"You won't believe how much joy it was, how much love went into those boxes. The drawings on the side of those boxes are magnificent pieces of art. Everybody pitched in for the 200 boxes," said Best, who added, "That's part of what we do here."

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kira Coffey explained a total of 200 boxes will be flown to 57 islands and contain not only food, but other sustenance items.

"We focus very heavily on fishing supplies and equipment that they need to sustain some of the activities that they typically use for their own self-sustenance. This year, we actually had some donations from organizations in Japan provide over 5,000 items of feminine products. So, it's something new that we've added this year," Coffey said.

The 2022 Operation Christmas Drop Committee to date has raised over $46,000, received $300,000 in donated supplies and packed 60,000 pounds in donated goods to be delivered - benefiting more than 23,000 people.

On Wednesday, The Guam Daily Post will be aboard one of the aircraft to witness the boxes being pushed out during their weeklong exercise.