Air Force sends video message on 76th Liberation Day anniversary

In spite of COVID-19 canceling the island's 76th Liberation Day festivities, Andersen Air Force Base leaders joined in commemorating the special day with a Liberation Day message via social media.

“Though an invisible enemy prevents us from uniting in celebration this year, we stand alongside you as one community. We honor the bravery, the perseverance of the CHamoru people and the courageous war heroes who sacrificed their lives to defend your sacred land and livelihood,” said Brig. Gen. Jeremy T. Sloane, 36th Wing commander.

Chief Master Sgt. Jason T. Heilman, 36th Wing command chief master sergeant, thanked the people of Guam.

“Every year on July 21, we not only commemorate the relief from war, but the peace and friendship that has prevailed over the past 76 years. To our active duty, Reserve and Guard service members, use this time to reflect on your commitment as warfighters and your impact on communities we protect," he stated.

"Always know that you are serving for the greater good and always stand ready. We thank you, your families and the good people of Guam for continuing to carry us as we execute the mission every day. Remember to honor those who have given their lives for the freedom we enjoy and immerse yourself in the spirit of håfa adai."

The messages played to a backdrop of footage from past Liberation Day celebrations and vintage black-and-white footage of the island during wartime.

Sloane closed the video saying, “We were here for you in 1941, and we will continue to be here for you, now and into the future, strengthening our partnership and fellowship, and commitment to freedom, security, peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. Un dångkulu na si Yu'us ma'åse'. Biba Guåhan.”

To view the video, visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/760239/guams-76th-liberation-day