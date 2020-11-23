Air Guardsmen recognized for heroic act

Staff Sgt. Lance Botelho, left, and Tech. Sgt. Edward Quichocho, right, of the Guam Air National Guard's 254th REDHORSE Squadron, while on duty at their civilian jobs at Naval Base Guam Fire and Emergency Services, responded to an emergency aboard the USNS Millinocket on Nov. 12. A patient was initially conscious and responsive but soon lost consciousness, had no pulse and was not breathing.

The medics began CPR during transport to Naval Hospital Guam. Due to their quick action, the patient regained a pulse and breathing shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Botelho and Quichocho were awarded Certificates of Lifesaving by Capt. Jeffrey Grimes, Naval Base Guam commander, on Nov. 13.

"What an honor and a joy it is to work alongside such dedicated professionals who make a difference in our community," said Maj. Gen. Esther Aguigui, Guam National Guard adjutant general. "The values of selfless service and giving back are deeply rooted in our culture and our organization, and these fine airmen embody these values."