Air V&V 'alive and well,' says GVB president

Amid a sluggish rebound in visitor arrivals and a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the Guam Visitors Bureau is continuing to offer vaccination vacation packages to tourists.

Nearly $1 million has been earmarked for the bureau's Air V&V program, which partners with health care providers and hotels to offer coveted COVID-19 vaccines to foreign travelers. GVB President Carl Gutierrez told The Guam Daily Post the initiative has generated noticeable returns from the island's tourism source markets.

"Taiwan travelers are very much hyped up about Guam – not only for vaccination purposes, but (visitors) have discovered a beautiful paradise just three hours away offering a turquoise ocean and three miles of Tumon's white, sandy beach and top-line hotels," Gutierrez said. "We had a marketing budget of $100,000 for this year, but Air V&V brought us over $5 million worth of earned media in Taiwan. This is the heightened interest in Guam."

GVB is looking to expand the program to Indonesia, where a conglomerate is interested in bringing employees and clients to Guam through Air V&V. Gutierrez confirmed discussions with Boswa Corp. continues. The bureau previously has shared that the Air V&V program has brought in 1,500 people to Guam from Taiwan alone.

A preliminary arrivals report from GVB shows that through July 31, the island welcomed 39,657 tourists – an 87.5% decline compared to the same period in 2020. Visitors from the United States, which include military service members who came to Guam during recent training exercises, make up almost 70% of all visitors in 2021 so far.

Media reports began circulating over the weekend, claiming the program had been halted due to a lack of interest. Gutierrez acknowledges that a recent decision from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to upgrade a travel warning for Guam presents challenges to bring in unvaccinated tourists, but he is hoping local infection rates will lower by October, when GVB is expecting more regular flight services to the island to resume.

"The Air V&V program is alive and well. It has not been halted nor permanently suspended. There are still travelers coming in via regular flights, especially from the Philippines or others countries via the Philippines," he told the Post. "We will resume our multiple flight charters for Air V&V from Taiwan with Lion Travel, Eva Airlines and hopefully with Starlux – since they should be ready to begin flights to Guam in October."