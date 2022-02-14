Issues with funding and the supply chain have delayed Guam Department of Education efforts to maintain, repair and replace air conditioning units in schools.

In mid-January, Superintendent Jon Fernandez said the department had around 500 air conditioning units in need of repair. GDOE had about 200 units installed at the beginning of the school year.

Fernandez said there is a contract in place with the vendor JRN Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, but funds are running out.

“We are working with that contractor to address the critical needs of our schools. Unfortunately, we think that there is a greater need than we have the resources for under the current contract,” Fernandez said.

The contract covers all preventive maintenance, minor issues and replacement of GDOE air conditioning units.

GDOE started the current fiscal year with a $45 million overall budget shortfall. Federal agencies had to approve the use of federal grants to fill the gap, but there remained a gap of roughly $10 million.

The Guam Power Authority has recommended that GDOE replace costly air conditioning units with energy-efficient ones. The recommendation was part of a $40 million road map that GDOE could follow to reduce its power bill significantly.

With federal COVID-19 relief funds made available, GDOE was able to shift $1.6 million to the current air conditioning contract to cover installation and preventive maintenance.

GDOE is moving forward with securing a new contract for air conditioning repair, replacement and maintenance.

“We’ll have access to more significant resources. Once that contract is issued, ... we can address all the needs of our schools, you know, going forward, using federal funds to support that effort,” Fernandez said.

Funding, however, is only part of the problem. Fernandez said the global pandemic impact on supply chains has had a ripple effect in the process.

He said the lack of supplies for parts and air conditioning units has been a continuing issue. “If it's a replacement, or we're waiting for (the) shipment of units, this whole supply chain issue is affecting the timing of receiving parts and units that we're relying on to address schools. We've heard some of that delay's affecting our vendor. But, of course, you know it's affecting everybody,” Fernandez said.

Procurement protest

Improving air quality at schools also has been affected by a roadblock in the procurement process for high-efficiency particulate air filters, known as HEPA filters.

Fernandez on Wednesday said the procurement remains under protest and no movement has occurred. This is the second time the procurement has stalled.

GDOE has been working on the purchase since July 30, 2021, when the initial invitation for bid was issued. That bid was canceled as a result of the first protest, and a second bid was issued in September 2021.

The HEPA filters would be installed not only in classrooms, but also in common areas including cafeterias, offices and libraries.