The USS Theodore Roosevelt left Guam Thursday afternoon to continue its mission.

The aircraft carrier spent just more than one day docked at Apra Harbor on its return. The warship picked up some of the sailors who had remained on Guam to recover or quarantine after more than 1,000 of the carrier's crew tested positive for COVID-19 over the past two months.

The carrier returned Wednesday morning to “welcome back our remaining sailors ashore who are medically cleared to return to the ship,” said Capt. Carlos Sardiello, the aircraft carrier's commanding officer. He added, it “was good to see all the sailors walking back across the brow again and rejoining the team.”

The ship spent about two months docked on Guam after a rising number of sailors contracted the COVID-19 virus.

There are still sailors who await medical clearance and remain on the Navy base.

“For those sailors who are still not medically cleared to come with us underway, they will continue to be cared for ashore until all are recovered, while we remain on mission,” Sardiello said.

Some of the sailors on the carrier stood in formation as the warship was departing Guam waters.

The sailors "manned the rails as a gesture of respect and admiration for the people of Guam for their support and hospitality over the last two months," Sardiello said.

The crew also posted a video on social media thanking the people of Guam for their assistance.

"We are thankful for the dedicated support of Gov. Leon Guerrero, her staff and the people Guam along with our fellow service members on Guam. We owe them all a debt of gratitude that words cannot express,” he added.

About 800 of the carrier's sailors who remained in hotels off base have since returned to U.S. Naval Base Guam this week.

The military confirmed no new cases of the virus have been reported on the ship since its return to sea two weeks ago.

“The Rough Riders and our families’ tenacity and resiliency in the face of uncertainty has been put to the test and met the challenge. We are proud of our sailors. Now it is time to continue to protect our ability to do our mission and protect our sailors’ health,” Sardiello said. “We have returned Theodore Roosevelt to sea as a symbol of hope and inspiration, and an instrument of national power.”