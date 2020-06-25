The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz, along with its escorts, a guided-missile cruiser and two guided missile destroyers, pulled into Naval Base Guam's Apra Harbor Wednesday morning for a new concept in the Navy for troops to spend some recreational time on land – without staying too far from their ship in light of COVID-19 concerns.

The thousands of visiting sailors and Marines from the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group will not be able to go into Guam's business establishments for some dining and other forms of leisure. They're also not allowed to mingle with Naval Base Guam personnel.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the thousands of sailors on this group of warships will be limited to the pier side and on a cordoned-off beach area on the Naval Base Guam under the military's new "safe haven liberty" concept.

The sailors and Marines from the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group will have the opportunity to unwind and enjoy food and beverages along with Wi-Fi installed on the pier, where personnel can use their phones and laptops. A section of the beach will also be designated as a safe zone, the Navy stated.

Nearly three months at sea

"With the creation of safe haven liberty in Guam, we have the opportunity to enjoy some crew rest and recreation," said Capt. Max Clark, commanding officer of Nimitz. "The morale boost this gives to the hardworking and dedicated sailors and Marines on board Nimitz, many of whom have been embarked aboard ship for nearly three months, is immeasurable."

The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group had just completed a three-day drill with the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier strike group in the Philippine Sea.

The military states dual carrier operations unify the tactical power of two individual carrier strike groups, providing fleet commanders with an unmatched, unified credible combat force capable of operating indefinitely, the Navy has stated.

“This is a great opportunity for us to train together in a complex scenario,” said Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, commander of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9. “By working together in this environment, we’re improving our tactical skills and readiness in the face of an increasingly pressurized region and COVID-19.”

Both ships are on scheduled deployments to the Indo-Pacific.

It remains unclear how long the Nimitz Strike Group will be in port on the Navy base. The guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton and guided-missile destroyers USS Sterett and USS Ralph Johnson also pulled into Guam for a safe haven liberty port visit Wednesday morning.

A statement from Joint Region Marianas Public Affairs Officer Lt. Cmdr. Rick Moore stated, "The Navy remains focused on protecting our sailors and their families, preventing the spread of the virus to U.S. forces, allies or partners, and ensuring our warfighting readiness in order to accomplish assigned missions."

In April, the Navy took extra precautions before the thousands of sailors assigned to the USS Nimitz departed Bremerton, Washington. The entire crew had been tested for COVID-19 and reportedly spent 27 days in quarantine after a growing number of Theodore sailors contracted the virus.

The Theodore Roosevelt has not reported any new cases since it departed Guam last month. The ship was docked on Guam for about two months, as the crew cleaned the ship and sailors who tested positive for the virus recovered.

Among the more than 1,000 Theodore Roosevelt sailors who tested positive, one died in April while at Naval Hospital Guam.

On Saturday, the Theodore Roosevelt sailors paused to reflect on the life and loss of Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Charles R. Thacker Jr. during a memorial service aboard the aircraft carrier in the Philippine Sea.