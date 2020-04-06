Aircraft carrier sailors with COVID-19 now total 155

Nearly half of the sailors from the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt have been tested for COVID-19 and more than 1,500 who have tested negative have been moved into Guam hotels for a 14-day quarantine.

According to the Navy, 44% of the crew has been tested.

The number of sailors who have tested positive has increased to 155 from 114 two days ago, but none of the sailors remained hospitalized. The number of sailors infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 is not included in the Guam tally.

As testing continues, the ship will continue to keep enough sailors on board to sustain essential services and sanitize the ship that is docked at the mouth of Apra Harbor.

Sailors who tested negative have been moved into the Sheraton Laguna Guam Resort in Tamuning and the Dusit Thani Guam Resort, Hyatt Regency Guam and other hotels in Tumon.