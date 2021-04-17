Aircraft carrier strike group makes Guam stop to resupply

The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group arrived at Naval Base Guam for a brief stop for provisions and personnel Friday, the Navy's Joint Region Marianas confirmed.

The crews of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt and its escort ships USS Bunker Hill, a guided-missile cruiser, and destroyers USS Russell and USS John Finn, will use the Guam stopover to resupply.

Sailors will be limited to the pier on the Navy base to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 transmission, according to Joint Region Marianas.

The carrier strike group departed San Diego for a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific on Dec. 23, 2020, and has since operated with Australia, India, Japan, Malaysia and Republic of Korea, and provided presence throughout the U.S. 7th Fleet.

The strike group has operated in the Pacific and Indian oceans since departing Guam on Feb. 4 after a four-day port visit.

The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group joined forces in the South China Sea to conduct Expeditionary Strike Force operations on April 9.

Ships and aircraft from both strike groups coordinated operations in international waters and conducted multidomain naval integration exercises in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific, according to Joint Region Marianas.

“Combining the capabilities of the carrier strike group with those of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group sharpens our tactical skills and demonstrates our continued dedication to the security and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific,” said Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, commander, Carrier Strike Group Nine, in a press release. “The combined Navy and Marine Corps team has been a stabilizing force in this region for more than a century and will continue to support all who share in the collective vision of peace, stability, and freedom of the seas.”