Aircraft carrier visiting Guam

The U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, the USS Ronald Reagan, is making a port visit at Naval Base Guam this week.

It will be the aircraft carrier's first port call of the year.

The aircraft carrier is based in Yokosuka, Japan.

The warship's Guam visit will allow sailors who are from Guam or have ties to the island to connect with friends and family.

Sailors on the ship will be allowed to tour the island, get some rest and relaxation, and participate in several community service events, according to the Navy.

The aircraft carrier recently participated in Valiant Shield 2022, a biennial exercise that involved about 13,000 troops and hundreds of ships and aircraft on and around Guam, the Northern Marianas and Palau.

Commissioned in 2003, the aircraft carrier is led by Commanding Officer Capt. Fred Goldhammer and is the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 5. Leading the strike group is Rear Adm. Michael Donnelly.