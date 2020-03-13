Aircraft carrier wing sailors under curfew following fight

Sailors attached to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan's air wing are under a curfew following a fight in the Tumon tourist district Sunday morning that may have involved sailors from Carrier Air Wing 5.

Sailors from the carrier air wing, based in Japan, are on Guam for training.

"Disorderly behavior is not consistent with DOD values or standards of conduct, and is not representative of the majority of service members who conduct themselves appropriately," stated Lt. Cmdr. Sean Brophy, spokesman for Commander, Task Force 70, which is the battle force of the Navy's 7th Fleet.

"Carrier Air Wing 5 personnel are limited to a 9 p.m. weekday curfew and 11:59 p.m. weekend curfew while in Guam for warfighting training exercises and operations," Brophy added.

The curfew is in place to ensure all personnel receive the required amount of crew rest, and remain focused on the mission requirements, the Navy added.

Lt. Cmdr. Rick Moore, spokesperson for the military's Joint Region Marianas, said, "We are aware of the fight that occurred in Tumon early Sunday morning. The Navy is looking into allegations that those involved in the fight were active-duty service members."

The Navy Criminal Investigation Service has reached out to the Guam Police Department regarding the incident.

"DOD command leadership continues to reinforce the importance of behavior on liberty and the standards of conduct all service members are expected to maintain, both on and off duty," Moore stated.