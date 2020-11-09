Airline workers on Guam wait for relief

Airline industry workers furloughed a month ago because the U.S. Congress failed to pass an extension of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act's Payroll Support Program, which expired Sept. 30, are still no closer to getting back their job security after stimulus negotiations stalled prior to the presidential election.

"Tomorrow, tens of thousands of essential aviation workers will wake up without a job or health care and tens of thousands more will be without a paycheck," Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants, stated in a post on the organization's website the day before the Payroll Support Program expired.

Beginning on Oct. 1, United Airlines – the only U.S. commercial airline with a hub on Guam – furloughed 13,000 workers nationwide.

Mark Gutierrez, one of the more than 200 United flight attendants based on Guam, has 20 years of experience in the field and was fortunate to be senior enough to hold onto his position when the cuts were made. Gutierrez said he is hoping to keep the job he loves if there is another round of layoffs, but said he would likely be part of the cut.

According to a report in Forbes magazine, approximately 100,000 airline jobs have been lost during the pandemic.

"Everybody was banking on the second (aid package) happening … it didn't happen. … So that's why the stat is close to 100,000 aviation workers," Gutierrez said. "A lot of them were out of jobs because the second stimulus didn't pass through."

He said he knows of former colleagues who have taken lower-paying temporary jobs to make ends meet for the time being.

"You suffer when you don't have that income coming in regularly," he said.

Although his hours have been reduced by about 30%, when he does work, Gutierrez said, he is not afraid for his health, and notes safety protocols are strict on board the aircraft.

"I've been through SARS, Ebola, bird flu. … I think you just take care of yourself as an individual," he said.

'I really feel bad for my former co-workers'

Lucy Evangelista retired in August 2019 after 27 years of working as a flight attendant, and she said in hindsight she was lucky she did.

Evangelista said she would be worried about her health if she was still flying.

"To me that's a big concern. I don't want to be in an enclosed capsule with passengers when I'm not sure who has it," she said. "So, for me, (retiring) was a blessing."

Prior to the pandemic, Evangelista said she was making about $4,000-$5,000 a month and had she not retired her income would have dropped by 50% to 60% with the reduction in flights.

She said she knows of flight attendants who have not flown in six months.

"I really feel bad for my former co-workers," she said. "I know what they are going through because I went through (being furloughed) during 9/11."

Evangelista said if she had not retired last year, she would have when the CARES Act funding ran out in September, though she said she believes things will eventually improve in the industry.

"But it's going to get worse before it gets better," she said.

'You can't fly planes without flight attendants'

Gutierrez said, until things do get better, airline workers need some relief from the uncertainty.

"We want the extension. If it passes, we're good for six months," he said.

Gutierrez said the flight attendant union has been very supportive and he hopes to be back to a prepandemic pace in the sky in time, or something close to it.

"We are front-line workers," he said. "You can't fly planes without flight attendants."