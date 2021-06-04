Airlines firm up Korea-Guam flights

Airlines have firmed up plans to resume Korea-Guam flights, but the local tourism industry still awaits the Department of Public Health and Social Services' official guidelines allowing those inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine to skip quarantine.

Korea is Guam's main tourism market, along with Japan.

Jeju Air is targeting resuming its weekly Incheon-Guam flights in August, subject to approval by South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, said Guam Visitors Bureau Marketing Manager for the Korea Market Colleen Cabedo on Thursday.

Cabedo also confirmed that online booking for flights to Guam is open on the Korean Air website starting Nov. 1. This is subject to change at any time, she said.

Media outlets in Korea reported that T'way Air and Air Seoul have submitted applications for flights to Guam, while Asiana Airlines is considering turning in an application to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport for flights to Guam in August.

This news comes after Adelup's statement that Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero will authorize those fully vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine to skip quarantine upon their entry to Guam.

However, guidelines from DPHSS would still be needed for this to take effect. As of Thursday, DPHSS had yet to issue those guidelines.

Right now, only those fully vaccinated with Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines can skip quarantine when they arrive on Guam. These are U.S. Food and Drug Administration-authorized vaccines.

The AstraZeneca vaccine, which is received by about 60% of those fully vaccinated in Korea, has yet to get FDA authorization but the U.S. has already donated millions of its doses to other countries.

GVB's Cabedo said while the change to add the AstraZeneca vaccine to Guam's travel protocol is anticipated, a contributing factor is that Korea's protocols allow those vaccinated to bypass quarantine when they return to their country.

Another contributing factor is that the airlines based in Korea are planning future Guam routes on the herd immunity of their country, which is projected between September and November 2021, she said.

"The Korean government anticipates 36 million or 70% of the population to be fully vaccinated by that timeframe," Cabedo said. "There is pent-up demand to travel overseas and Guam continues to be a top travel destination for Koreans."

Guam's tourism has been upended for more than a year now by pandemic-related travel restrictions. But Guam's high vaccination rate and much lower infection and hospitalization rates compared to last year have been encouraging signs for airlines to resume their flights and for tourism to reopen.

"This means that there's progress in getting the tourism industry revitalized. We will continue to work with our airlines and travel trade partners to communicate any updates that are provided by our local government," Cabedo said.

A GVB board meeting scheduled to resume Thursday afternoon lacked a quorum to proceed, the bureau said.

Media outlets in Korea also reported that Jeju Air is planning to operate flights to Saipan starting June 8 and that Asiana Airlines will resume flights there in July.

Kevin Bautista, press secretary for the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands governor, on Thursday said a group of government officials and tourism industry representatives from Korea will be arriving in Saipan by the middle of this month for familiarization tours, and see for themselves the recovery efforts done by the island.