6 airlines flying in and out of Guam announce flight cancellations

Six airlines flying to and from Guam are affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano in the Philippines Sunday afternoon.

The A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority confirmed the following airlines have canceled flights because of the danger caused by ashfall from the volcanic eruption.

• Philippine Airlines – Flights PR110/PR111 04:05 06:20 Manila-Guam-Manila

• United Airlines – Flights UA184/UA183 04:50 20:05 Manila-Guam-Manila

• Jeju Air – Flights 7C3102/7C101 09:57 16:30 Narita-Guam-Narita

• Jeju Air – Flights 7C3100/7C3109 12:00 13:00 Incheon-Guam-Incheon

• Japan Airlines – Flights JL941/JL942 12:10 17:10 Narita-Guam-Narita

• Jin Air – Flights LJ653/LJ654 13:15 14:15 Incheon-Guam-Incheon

• Jeju Air - Flights 7C3172/7C3171 14:50 16:10 Kansai-Guam- Kansai

• Jeju Air - Flights 7C31182/7C1189 15:00 16:10 Narita-Guam-Narita

• Air Seoul - Flights RS103/RS104 15:10 17:00 Incheon-Guam-Incheon

“We are working with all airport stakeholders to ensure that the visitors who are impacted by these cancellations are cared for. These acts of nature are outside anyone’s control so we need to pull our resources together to help our guests — airline passengers, airport customers and Guam visitors!” said Tom Ada, GIAA Executive Manager.