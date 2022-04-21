Airman, civilian charged in thefts at military stores appear in court

A member of the U.S. Air Force caught allegedly stealing from the Andersen Air Force Base main exchange could face even more serious charges in the District Court of Guam.

Vincent Prince Camacho appeared before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Tuesday.

A notice of violation charging him with theft of government property was filed earlier this month.

It was said in court that federal prosecutors intend to file an information or complaint against Camacho.

Camacho was caught on the store’s surveillance video allegedly putting a Bose Bass Module 7000, an air fryer, and a coffee maker into a shopping cart before he used a knife to cut off the UPC codes and attempted to walk out of the store without paying for the items, according to a citation.

The alleged shoplifting occurred Dec. 22, 2021. The items were valued at a total of $830.90, court documents state.

Camacho is with the Air Force’s 44th Aerial Port Squadron.

Navy theft

In an unrelated case, Judy C. Franquez also appeared in federal court on Tuesday for a violation notice charging her with theft of government property. The notice was filed earlier this month.

Details of the alleged theft were kept confidential and not available to the public. The court document stated it occurred at the Navy Exchange on Dec. 26, 2021.

Camacho and Franquez are scheduled back in court on June 21.