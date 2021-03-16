An airman assigned to Andersen Air Force Base was killed during an off-base motorcycle crash on March 16, according to a press release issued by AAFB's 36th Wing Public Affairs on Tuesday morning.

The military said that, in accordance with Department of Defense policy, the airman will not be identified until 24 hours after next of kin notification. The crash is currently under investigation by the Guam Police Department.

“We are a close-knit family and when a tragedy like this occurs, every member of Team Andersen feels it,” said Brig. Gen. Jeremy T. Sloane, commander of the 36th Wing. “We express our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the deceased Airman. Our thoughts and prayers are with them, and we are providing every comfort and assistance that we can.”

Chaplains, mental health professionals and counselors are available and ready to assist those in need.

According to Guam police, a motorcycle crash occurred around 12:45 a.m. on Santos Hill by Casa De Isa in Tumon.

GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao said the driver of a 2011 Harley Davidson FLTRX was headed east on the inner lane near Casa De Isa when he lost control and collided into a raised concrete median.

The impact cause the motorcycle to crash off the roadway, he said.

Units from the Guam Fire Department responded to the motorcycle crash and medics performed CPR on the unnamed victim, according to GFD spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf.

The victim was rushed to the Guam Regional Medical City with advance life support on board, but did not survive.

GPD's Highway Patrol Division is investigating whether speed, alcohol, or drugs were factors in the crash.