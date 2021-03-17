A set of Harley-Davidson keys and pieces of a motorcycle were scattered on the shoulder of Pale San Vitores Road, also known as Santos Hill, on Tuesday morning.

It's what was left behind after a crash that claimed the life of an airman assigned to Andersen Air Force Base.

The military said that, in accordance with Department of Defense policy, the airman will not be identified until 24 hours after next-of-kin notification. The crash is currently under investigation by the Guam Police Department.

"We are a close-knit family and when a tragedy like this occurs, every member of Team Andersen feels it," said Brig. Gen. Jeremy Sloane, commander of the 36th Wing. "We express our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the deceased airman. Our thoughts and prayers are with them, and we are providing every comfort and assistance that we can."

According to Guam police, the motorcycle crash occurred around 12:45 a.m. on Santos Hill by Casa De Isa in Tumon.

GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said the driver of a 2011 Harley-Davidson FLTRX was headed east on the inner lane near Casa De Isa when he lost control and crashed against a raised concrete median.

Guam Fire Department medics performed CPR, according to GFD spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf.

The victim was rushed to Guam Regional Medical City with advanced life support on board.

GPD's Highway Patrol Division is investigating.

The airman's death marks the fourth traffic-related fatality this year.