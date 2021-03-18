Air Force officials have identified the Airman who died in an off-base motorcycle crash on March 16 as Staff Sgt. Will S. Gonzales.

Gonzales was assigned to the 36th Security Forces Squadron, according to a press release from Andersen Air Force Base.

“Will was an outstanding member of Team Andersen and he will be deeply missed,” said Brig. Gen. Jeremy T. Sloane, commander of the 36th Wing. “We express our deepest sympathies to Will’s family and friends as we navigate through this difficult time together.”

AAFB officials said chaplains, mental health professionals and counselors remain available and ready to assist those in need. For more information on Andersen AFB support services, please visit our website, www.andersen.af.mil.

The press release also noted that anyone with a claim against the estate of Staff Sgt. Will S. Gonzales should contact 2nd Lt. Michael Black, Summary Court Officer, at 1-671-366-5019 or email at michael.black.40@us.af.mil.

This is the fourth traffic-related fatality on island this year. The Guam Police Department is investigating possible factors leading to the crash.