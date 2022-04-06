Airman, woman charged separately in theft cases at military stores

A member of the U.S. Air Force was caught allegedly stealing from the Andersen Air Force Base main exchange.

A violation notice was filed in the District Court of Guam on Tuesday against Vincent Prince Camacho charging him with theft of government property.

The alleged shoplifting occurred Dec. 22, 2021.

Investigators reviewed video surveillance which captured Camacho allegedly putting a Bose Bass Module 7000, an air fryer, and a coffee maker into a shopping cart before he used a knife to cut off the UPC codes and attempted to walk out of the store without paying for the items, according to a citation.

He was detained before he could leave the property.

The items were valued at a total of $830.90, court documents state.

Documents state Camacho is with the Air Force’s 44th Aerial Port Squadron. The squadron is part of the Air Force Reserve Command and provides air terminal operations including aircraft loading, cargo processing and inspecting, passenger services, aircraft fleet services and aerial port command and control.

Navy theft

A separate violation notice was filed on Tuesday against Judy C. Franquez charging her with theft of government property.

The alleged theft occurred at Navy Exchange on Dec. 26, 2021.

Details of the theft were restricted and not available to the public.

Both Camacho and Franquez are scheduled to appear before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on April 19.