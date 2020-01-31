13 airmen compete for Guam Air Guard awards

Thirteen airmen from four units of the Guam Air National Guard will compete for the top awards as Airman of the Year, Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year and Senior NCO of the Year and First Sergeant of the Year.

"Even in the night sky there exists an endless number of stars, but from a distance we can still identify the brightest ones," said Chief Master Sgt. Philip Taijeron, command chief for the Guam Air National Guard. “We will identify those brightest stars during our annual awards banquet on Saturday and I say, let the brightest stars shine and let their light be bright for all to see."

Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Kepner will serve as the keynote speaker for this year’s annual event. Kepner is the fifth senior enlisted advisor to the chief of the National Guard Bureau since the position was created in 2003.

This year’s nominees are:

For Airman of the Year:

• Senior Airman Genavie Palmares, 254th Air Base Group;

• Senior Airman Kyle Martinez, 254th Force Support Squadron;

• Senior Airman Joseph Reyes, 254th Security Forces Squadron; and

• Senior Airman Earl Lorenzo 254th Red Horse Squadron.

For Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year:

• Staff Sgt. Kristine Macasaquit, 254th Force Support Squadron;

• Tech. Sgt. Misty Palomo, 254th Security Forces Squadron;

• Staff Sgt. Prudencio Aguon, 254th Red Horse Squadron;

• Tech. Sgt. Michael Rabago, 254th Air Base Group;

For Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year:

• Senior Master Sgt. Paul Vibar, 254th Security Forces Squadron;

Master Sgt. Kenneth Rios, 254th Force Support Squadron;

Master Sgt. Phyliss Leon Guerrero, 254th Air Base Group;

Master Sgt. Heracleo Escobar III, 254th Red Horse Squadron

For First Sergeant of the Year:

• Master Sgt. Bhill Alforque, 254th Red Horse Squadron;

A selection committee looks at the accomplishments of the airman nominees throughout the year, including leadership opportunities, community service, deployments and physical fitness, according to a Guam National Guard press release.

The winners will move on to compete against other top airmen at the Pacific Air Forces Air Guard level and also against winners from the 53 other states and territories across the Air National Guard and possibly even at the Air Force level.